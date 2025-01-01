Menu
Account
Sign In
PREMIUM EDITION. AFM FLEX FUEL HAS BEEN DELETED.

2016 Cadillac Escalade

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Cadillac Escalade

PREMIUM

Watch This Vehicle
12447865

2016 Cadillac Escalade

PREMIUM

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 12447865
  2. 12447865
  3. 12447865
  4. 12447865
  5. 12447865
  6. 12447865
  7. 12447865
  8. 12447865
  9. 12447865
  10. 12447865
  11. 12447865
  12. 12447865
  13. 12447865
  14. 12447865
  15. 12447865
  16. 12447865
  17. 12447865
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 1GYS4CKJ0GR239553

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

PREMIUM EDITION. AFM FLEX FUEL HAS BEEN DELETED.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2013 Subaru Outback 3.6R Limit for sale in Innisfil, ON
2013 Subaru Outback 3.6R Limit 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2011 Toyota Yaris for sale in Innisfil, ON
2011 Toyota Yaris 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Accent GS for sale in Innisfil, ON
2015 Hyundai Accent GS 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2016 Cadillac Escalade