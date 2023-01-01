Menu
2016 Chevrolet Colorado

0 KM

Details Features

$32,900

+ tax & licensing
$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2016 Chevrolet Colorado

2016 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD Z71

2016 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD Z71

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 10263141
  Stock #: 16-94324JB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
tinted windows
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Fog Lamps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Tonneau Cover
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
XM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Remote Starter
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Aux input
Sirius Radio
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
USB port
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Power Brake
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

