2016 Chevrolet Colorado

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,900 + taxes & licensing 1 2 0 , 8 0 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8264010

8264010 Stock #: 16-52711JB

16-52711JB VIN: 1GCPTDE10G1352711

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 16-52711JB

Mileage 120,803 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Power Brakes Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Convenience Remote Starter Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.