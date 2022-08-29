Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Chevrolet Colorado

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Colorado

2016 Chevrolet Colorado

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Colorado

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

  1. 9318964
  2. 9318964
  3. 9318964
  4. 9318964
  5. 9318964
  6. 9318964
  7. 9318964
  8. 9318964
  9. 9318964
  10. 9318964
  11. 9318964
  12. 9318964
  13. 9318964
  14. 9318964
  15. 9318964
  16. 9318964
  17. 9318964
  18. 9318964
  19. 9318964
  20. 9318964
  21. 9318964
  22. 9318964
  23. 9318964
  24. 9318964
  25. 9318964
  26. 9318964
  27. 9318964
  28. 9318964
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9318964
  • Stock #: 249612
  • VIN: 1GCHSBEA5G1217977

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

2011 Dodge Ram 1500
0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Equin...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Infiniti QX60
0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

1-888-450-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-450-6224

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory