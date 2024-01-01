Menu
Used 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited LT for sale in Innisfil, ON

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

59,916 KM

Details Features

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Cruze

Limited LT

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

Limited LT

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

59,916KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Granite Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 16-09518JB
  • Mileage 59,916 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-XXXX

877-243-9104

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2016 Chevrolet Cruze