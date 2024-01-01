$14,900+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Cruze
Limited LT
2016 Chevrolet Cruze
Limited LT
The Humberview Group
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
877-243-9104
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$14,900
+ taxes & licensing
59,916KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Granite Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 16-09518JB
- Mileage 59,916 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
The Humberview Group
AutoPark Barrie
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
2016 Chevrolet Cruze