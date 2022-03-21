Menu
2016 Chevrolet Cruze

144,996 KM

Details Description Features

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

Limited 1LT | BLUETOOTH | SATELLITE RADIO | BACKUP CAMERA |

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

Limited 1LT | BLUETOOTH | SATELLITE RADIO | BACKUP CAMERA |

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

144,996KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8971312
  • Stock #: 16-00715T
  • VIN: 1G1PE5SB1G7200715

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 144,996 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for 4 door sedan that is reliable and great on gas? Look no further and enjoy an amazing sedan with great fuel economy! Come check out this 2016 Chevrolet Cruze finished in a White exterior ! Comes equipped with SiriusXM to keep you entertained ! Under the hood is a 1.4L turbo-charged engine that offers a great fuel economy of 6.2L/100KM on highway!Includes voice commands, a backup camera, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, A/C, remote start, a USB port, an auxiliary audio input, cruise control, SiriusXM satellite radio, split-folding rear seats, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, and a CD player! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
Take a look at all our inventory at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*,

4) No Charge Job Loss Protection*.



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



he Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 21 stores, 19 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]



Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Split Folder Rear Seats
6 Speed Automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

