Menu
Account
Sign In
FINANCIAL REPO. NO BATTERY - RUNS ON BOOSTER PACK.

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Watch This Vehicle
12424149

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 12424149
  2. 12424149
  3. 12424149
  4. 12424149
  5. 12424149
  6. 12424149
  7. 12424149
  8. 12424149
  9. 12424149
  10. 12424149
  11. 12424149
  12. 12424149
  13. 12424149
  14. 12424149
  15. 12424149
  16. 12424149
  17. 12424149
  18. 12424149
  19. 12424149
  20. 12424149
  21. 12424149
  22. 12424149
  23. 12424149
  24. 12424149
  25. 12424149
  26. 12424149
  27. 12424149
  28. 12424149
  29. 12424149
  30. 12424149
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 2GNFLFE39G6254094

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCIAL REPO. NO BATTERY - RUNS ON BOOSTER PACK.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2016 Ford F-150 SUPERCREW for sale in Innisfil, ON
2016 Ford F-150 SUPERCREW 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 BIG HORN. LONE for sale in Innisfil, ON
2019 RAM 1500 BIG HORN. LONE 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Rogue SL for sale in Innisfil, ON
2018 Nissan Rogue SL 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Equinox