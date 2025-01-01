Menu
Account
Sign In
TPMS LIGHT FLASHING.

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Watch This Vehicle
12558539

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 12558539
  2. 12558539
  3. 12558539
  4. 12558539
  5. 12558539
  6. 12558539
  7. 12558539
  8. 12558539
  9. 12558539
  10. 12558539
  11. 12558539
  12. 12558539
  13. 12558539
  14. 12558539
  15. 12558539
  16. 12558539
  17. 12558539
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 2GNALCEK5G6161363

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

TPMS LIGHT FLASHING.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2010 Toyota Camry for sale in Innisfil, ON
2010 Toyota Camry 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Jeep Cherokee Latitude for sale in Innisfil, ON
2014 Jeep Cherokee Latitude 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2010 Ford Fusion S for sale in Innisfil, ON
2010 Ford Fusion S 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2016 Chevrolet Equinox