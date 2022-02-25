Menu
2016 Chevrolet Equinox

81,515 KM

Details Description Features

$20,800

+ tax & licensing
$20,800

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT NAVIGATION | ALL WHEEL DRIVE | HEATED SEATS

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT NAVIGATION | ALL WHEEL DRIVE | HEATED SEATS

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,800

+ taxes & licensing

81,515KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8332854
  Stock #: 16-92275JB
  VIN: 2GNFLFEKXG6192275

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 16-92275JB
  • Mileage 81,515 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2016 Chevrolet Equinox have feature such as navigation, AWD, tilt & telescopic steering, steering mounted controls, ABS brakes, dual airbags. power windows, power locks, power steering, power driver seat, heated seats. Call to book your test drive today!




AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
Take a look at all our inventory at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*,

4) No Charge Job Loss Protection*.



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



he Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 21 stores, 19 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]



Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

