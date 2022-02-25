$20,800+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Equinox
1LT NAVIGATION | ALL WHEEL DRIVE | HEATED SEATS
$20,800
- Listing ID: 8332854
- Stock #: 16-92275JB
- VIN: 2GNFLFEKXG6192275
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 16-92275JB
- Mileage 81,515 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2016 Chevrolet Equinox have feature such as navigation, AWD, tilt & telescopic steering, steering mounted controls, ABS brakes, dual airbags. power windows, power locks, power steering, power driver seat, heated seats. Call to book your test drive today!
Vehicle Features
