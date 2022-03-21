Menu
2016 Chevrolet Malibu

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

2016 Chevrolet Malibu

Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8721269
  • Stock #: 248445
  • VIN: 1G1ZE5ST2GF284664

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SIL
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. AIR CONDITIONING IS INOPERABLE.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

