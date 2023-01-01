Menu
Account
Sign In
UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. FORMER POLICE VEHICLE. STRUCTURAL ALTERATION - DAMAGE. EXCESSIVE RUST TO ROCKERS.

2016 Chevrolet Tahoe

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Chevrolet Tahoe

Police

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Tahoe

Police

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 10662012
  2. 10662012
  3. 10662012
  4. 10662012
  5. 10662012
  6. 10662012
  7. 10662012
  8. 10662012
  9. 10662012
  10. 10662012
  11. 10662012
  12. 10662012
  13. 10662012
  14. 10662012
  15. 10662012
  16. 10662012
  17. 10662012
  18. 10662012
  19. 10662012
  20. 10662012
  21. 10662012
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
VIN 1GNSKDEC5GR149580

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. FORMER POLICE VEHICLE. STRUCTURAL ALTERATION - DAMAGE. EXCESSIVE RUST TO ROCKERS.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2010 Ford Focus SE for sale in Innisfil, ON
2010 Ford Focus SE 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2007 Ford E-250 Econoline for sale in Innisfil, ON
2007 Ford E-250 Econoline 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe Police for sale in Innisfil, ON
2016 Chevrolet Tahoe Police 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Tahoe