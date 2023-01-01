Menu
Account
Sign In
FINANCIAL REPO. OIL CHANGE REQUIRED. TPMS LIGHT ON. POWER STEERING ISSUE - NEEDS SUBSTANTIAL REPAIRS.

2016 Chevrolet Traverse

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Chevrolet Traverse

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Traverse

LT

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 10768917
  2. 10768917
  3. 10768917
  4. 10768917
  5. 10768917
  6. 10768917
  7. 10768917
  8. 10768917
  9. 10768917
  10. 10768917
  11. 10768917
  12. 10768917
  13. 10768917
  14. 10768917
  15. 10768917
  16. 10768917
  17. 10768917
  18. 10768917
  19. 10768917
  20. 10768917
  21. 10768917
  22. 10768917
  23. 10768917
  24. 10768917
  25. 10768917
  26. 10768917
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
VIN 1GNKVHKD9GJ327422

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GRY
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCIAL REPO. OIL CHANGE REQUIRED. TPMS LIGHT ON. POWER STEERING ISSUE - NEEDS SUBSTANTIAL REPAIRS.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2016 Chevrolet Traverse LT for sale in Innisfil, ON
2016 Chevrolet Traverse LT 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in Innisfil, ON
2018 Toyota Corolla LE 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Fusion SE Hybrid for sale in Innisfil, ON
2013 Ford Fusion SE Hybrid 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Traverse