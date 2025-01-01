Menu
Step into premium family travel with the 2016 Chrysler Town & Country Touring L a top-tier minivan that combines luxury, performance, and practicality. Powered by a reliable 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine, this well-maintained model delivers smooth, responsive driving with excellent fuel efficiency. The Touring L trim elevates comfort with heated leather seats (front and second row), a power liftgate, remote start, and a dual-screen rear DVD entertainment system to keep passengers entertained on every journey. With Stow n Go seating, youll enjoy unbeatable versatility, easily converting from passenger to cargo space in seconds. Whether its daily errands or long road trips, this Town & Country Touring L makes every ride first-class. Dont miss your chance to own this stylish, family-friendly van that offers exceptional value and top-of-the-line features.Vehicle Sold AS-IS The motor vehicle sold is being sold as is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

2016 Chrysler Town & Country

211,000 KM

$7,900

+ tax & licensing

2016 Chrysler Town & Country

211,000 KM

$7,900

+ tax & licensing
2016 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING

2016 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-242-2883

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
211,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RC1CGXGR215253

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 211,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Step into premium family travel with the 2016 Chrysler Town & Country Touring L a top-tier minivan that combines luxury, performance, and practicality. Powered by a reliable 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine, this well-maintained model delivers smooth, responsive driving with excellent fuel efficiency. The Touring L trim elevates comfort with heated leather seats (front and second row), a power liftgate, remote start, and a dual-screen rear DVD entertainment system to keep passengers entertained on every journey. With Stow 'n Go seating, youll enjoy unbeatable versatility, easily converting from passenger to cargo space in seconds. Whether it's daily errands or long road trips, this Town & Country Touring L makes every ride first-class. Don't miss your chance to own this stylish, family-friendly van that offers exceptional value and top-of-the-line features.Vehicle Sold "AS-IS" The motor vehicle sold is being sold "as is" and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyer's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Compact Spare Tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29J -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
Requires Subscription

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-242-2883

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-242-2883

2016 Chrysler Town & Country