$7,900+ tax & licensing
2016 Chrysler Town & Country
TOURING
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-242-2883
$7,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
- Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 211,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Step into premium family travel with the 2016 Chrysler Town & Country Touring L a top-tier minivan that combines luxury, performance, and practicality. Powered by a reliable 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine, this well-maintained model delivers smooth, responsive driving with excellent fuel efficiency. The Touring L trim elevates comfort with heated leather seats (front and second row), a power liftgate, remote start, and a dual-screen rear DVD entertainment system to keep passengers entertained on every journey. With Stow 'n Go seating, youll enjoy unbeatable versatility, easily converting from passenger to cargo space in seconds. Whether it's daily errands or long road trips, this Town & Country Touring L makes every ride first-class. Don't miss your chance to own this stylish, family-friendly van that offers exceptional value and top-of-the-line features.Vehicle Sold "AS-IS" The motor vehicle sold is being sold "as is" and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyer's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Additional Features
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
