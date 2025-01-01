Menu
Account
Sign In
Unleash pure American muscle with this 2016 Dodge Challenger R/T Blacktop, a head-turning coupe that delivers power, style, and attitude in equal measure. Dressed in striking Jazz Blue Pearl, this Challenger packs a 5.7L HEMI V8 engine pumping out 375 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 6-speed TREMEC manual transmission for an authentic, hands-on driving experience. The Blacktop Package adds bold black accents, 20-inch polished aluminum wheels with graphite pockets, and signature R/T badging for an unmistakable look. Inside, enjoy Nappa leather-faced seats, a premium sound system with 9 speakers and subwoofer, and modern tech like Park-Sense Rear Park Assist, Backup Camera, and Blind-Spot Monitoring. Powerful, stylish, and thrilling to drive this Challenger R/T Blacktop is the perfect mix of heritage and high performance.We have over 100 pre-owned vehicles available, with extra off-site inventory available at all times. Prices are plus HST and licensing fee.

2016 Dodge Challenger

95,799 KM

Details Description Features

$30,986

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Dodge Challenger

R/T

Watch This Vehicle
13116668

2016 Dodge Challenger

R/T

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-242-2883

Contact Seller

$30,986

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
95,799KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C3CDZBTXGH235769

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jazz Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 95,799 KM

Vehicle Description

Unleash pure American muscle with this 2016 Dodge Challenger R/T Blacktop, a head-turning coupe that delivers power, style, and attitude in equal measure. Dressed in striking Jazz Blue Pearl, this Challenger packs a 5.7L HEMI V8 engine pumping out 375 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 6-speed TREMEC manual transmission for an authentic, hands-on driving experience. The Blacktop Package adds bold black accents, 20-inch polished aluminum wheels with graphite pockets, and signature R/T badging for an unmistakable look. Inside, enjoy Nappa leather-faced seats, a premium sound system with 9 speakers and subwoofer, and modern tech like Park-Sense Rear Park Assist, Backup Camera, and Blind-Spot Monitoring. Powerful, stylish, and thrilling to drive this Challenger R/T Blacktop is the perfect mix of heritage and high performance.We have over 100 pre-owned vehicles available, with extra off-site inventory available at all times. Prices are plus HST and licensing fee.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
TIRES: P245/45R20 BSW AS PERFORMANCE (STD)
Jazz Blue Pearl
BLACK/BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED SEATS
SOUND GROUP II -inc: 506-Watt Amplifier 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer
DELETE BLACKTOP STRIPE
DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection Universal Garage Door Opener High Intensity Discharge Headlamps Body-Coloured Power Multi-Function Mirrors
Requires Subscription
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22D R/T -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 Transmission: 6-Speed Tremec Manual Power Tilt/Telescope Steering Column SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 276-Watt Amplifier Hec...
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED TREMEC MANUAL -inc: 3.90 Rear Axle Ratio Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle Manual Leather Wrapped Shift Knob 230MM Rear Axle
BLACKTOP PACKAGE -inc: Gloss Black I/P Cluster Trim Rings Satin Black Rear Spoiler Blacktop Stripe Fender Badge- HEMI Blacktop R/T Blacktop Badge Black-Edged Premium Floor Mats Black Grille w/Bezel Black Fuel Filler Door Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Glo...
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 -inc: GVWR: 2 404 kg (5 300 lbs) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Used 2024 RAM 1500 SPORT for sale in Innisfil, ON
2024 RAM 1500 SPORT 36,463 KM $59,986 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Jeep Gladiator Sport S for sale in Innisfil, ON
2020 Jeep Gladiator Sport S 143,000 KM $31,986 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Volvo XC90 Momentum for sale in Innisfil, ON
2018 Volvo XC90 Momentum 146,466 KM $24,986 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-242-XXXX

(click to show)

705-242-2883

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$30,986

+ taxes & licensing>

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-242-2883

2016 Dodge Challenger