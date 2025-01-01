$30,986+ taxes & licensing
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-242-2883
$30,986
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jazz Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Black/Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 95,799 KM
Vehicle Description
Unleash pure American muscle with this 2016 Dodge Challenger R/T Blacktop, a head-turning coupe that delivers power, style, and attitude in equal measure. Dressed in striking Jazz Blue Pearl, this Challenger packs a 5.7L HEMI V8 engine pumping out 375 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 6-speed TREMEC manual transmission for an authentic, hands-on driving experience. The Blacktop Package adds bold black accents, 20-inch polished aluminum wheels with graphite pockets, and signature R/T badging for an unmistakable look. Inside, enjoy Nappa leather-faced seats, a premium sound system with 9 speakers and subwoofer, and modern tech like Park-Sense Rear Park Assist, Backup Camera, and Blind-Spot Monitoring. Powerful, stylish, and thrilling to drive this Challenger R/T Blacktop is the perfect mix of heritage and high performance.We have over 100 pre-owned vehicles available, with extra off-site inventory available at all times. Prices are plus HST and licensing fee.
Vehicle Features
