$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
North Toronto Auction
866-229-2253
2016 Dodge Charger
2016 Dodge Charger
Police
Location
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
866-229-2253
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
- Listing ID: 10162926
- Stock #: 257183
- VIN: 2C3CDXAG7GH241361
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHT
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 257183
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
UNFIT OWNERSHIP. MUST TOW VEHICLE. FORMER POLICE VEHICLE. STRUCUTRAL ALTERATION-DAMAGE
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From North Toronto Auction
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5