Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Dodge Charger

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

Contact Seller
2016 Dodge Charger

2016 Dodge Charger

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Charger

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

  1. 8140597
  2. 8140597
  3. 8140597
  4. 8140597
  5. 8140597
  6. 8140597
  7. 8140597
  8. 8140597
  9. 8140597
  10. 8140597
  11. 8140597
  12. 8140597
  13. 8140597
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8140597
  • Stock #: 901864
  • VIN: 2C3CDXKT1GH324313

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 901864
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNIT LOCATED OFFSITE IN TORONTO ON. UNIT WILL BE DELIVERED TO NTA ONCE SOLD. FORMER POLICE VEHICLE. STRUCTURAL ALTERATION-DAMAGE.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning,Cruise Control,Electric Windows,Power Locks,Power Seats,Tilt Wheel,Interior Colour: Black,Radio: AM-FM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

2012 Hyundai Sonata
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 GMC Sierra K250...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Equin...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

1-888-450-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-450-6224

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory