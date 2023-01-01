$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes CALL Used

Listing ID: 10039173

10039173 Stock #: 256296

256296 VIN: 2C4RDGDG7GR349278

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour WHT

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 256296

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.