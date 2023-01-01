Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

0 KM

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

Used
  Listing ID: 10039173
  Stock #: 256296
  VIN: 2C4RDGDG7GR349278

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour WHT
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 256296
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP. FORMER POLICE VEHICLE.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Leather Seats

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

