UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. FORMER POLICE UNIT.

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

0 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

12712596

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
VIN 2C4RDGBG9GR326006

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 278762
  • Mileage 0 KM

UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. FORMER POLICE UNIT.

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan