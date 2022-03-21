Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

97,600 KM

Details Features

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-797-9700

Crew

Crew

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-797-9700

97,600KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8661037
  • Stock #: 11085U
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG9GR250929

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 97,600 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

