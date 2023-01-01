Menu
2016 Dodge Journey

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2016 Dodge Journey

2016 Dodge Journey

Crossroad

2016 Dodge Journey

Crossroad

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 10409607
  Stock #: 258235
  VIN: 3C4PDDGG2GT217916

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour BLK
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 258235
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP. FORMER POLICE VEHICLE. ENGINE LIGHT IS ON. TPMS LIGHT IS ON.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-XXXX

866-229-2253

