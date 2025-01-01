$6,900+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Journey
SXT
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-242-2883
$6,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black/Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 265,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Dodge Journey SXT equipped with the powerful 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 engine. This SUV comes loaded with the Convenience Group, Navigation & Back-Up Camera Group, and Rear Seat Video Groupmaking it the perfect family vehicle. Enjoy keyless entry, touchscreen navigation, rear-view camera, and an entertainment system to keep passengers entertained on the go. A reliable and versatile ride with room for everyone.Vehicle Sold "AS-IS" The motor vehicle sold is being sold "as is" and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyer's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
