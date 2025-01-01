Menu
265,000 KM

SXT

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-242-2883

Used
265,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4PDCCG3GT237737

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 265,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Dodge Journey SXT equipped with the powerful 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 engine. This SUV comes loaded with the Convenience Group, Navigation & Back-Up Camera Group, and Rear Seat Video Groupmaking it the perfect family vehicle. Enjoy keyless entry, touchscreen navigation, rear-view camera, and an entertainment system to keep passengers entertained on the go. A reliable and versatile ride with room for everyone.Vehicle Sold "AS-IS" The motor vehicle sold is being sold "as is" and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyer's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
TOURING SUSPENSION
Temporary spare tire
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Billet Silver Metallic
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28K -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
POWER SUNROOF W/EXPRESS OPEN/CLOSE
POWER 6-WAY ADJUSTABLE DRIVER SEAT -inc: Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
HANDS-FREE COMMUNICATION W/BLUETOOTH -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Remote Start System
TIRES: P225/65R17 BSW A/S TOURING (STD)
RADIO: 8.4" TOUCHSCREEN AM/FM/NAV
WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" TECH SILVER ALUMINUM (STD)
BLACK/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH SEATS W/PASS STORAGE -inc: Front Passenger In-Seat Cushion Storage Front Passenger Forward Fold Seat
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 -inc: Touring Suspension Flex Fuel Vehicle Dual Bright Exhaust Tips Engine Oil Cooler
6 PREMIUM SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER -inc: 368-Watt Amplifier Portable Rechargeable Flashlight
NAVIGATION & BACK-UP CAMERA GROUP -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription Garmin Navigation For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Satellite Radio Radio: 8.4" Touchscreen AM/FM/NAV 6 Premium Speakers w/Subwoofer 368-Watt Amplifier Portable Re...
REAR SEAT VIDEO GROUP -inc: Video Remote Control 6 Premium Speakers w/Subwoofer 368-Watt Amplifier Portable Rechargeable Flashlight Wireless Headphones 2nd Row Overhead 9" Video Screen

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

