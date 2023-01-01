Menu
Used 2016 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Innisfil, ON

2016 Ford F-150

115,906 KM

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

115,906KM
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 16-06144JB
  • Mileage 115,906 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tonneau Cover
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Power Options

Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Navigation System
Satellite Radio

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Mechanical

Four Wheel Drive
Keyless Start

Convenience

Mirror Memory

Comfort

Multi-Zone A/C

Safety

Blind Spot Monitor

Additional Features

Bed Liner
FULLY EQUIPPED
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

