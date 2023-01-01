$29,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 Ford F-150
Lariat
2016 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
The Humberview Group
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
877-243-9104
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$29,900
+ taxes & licensing
115,906KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 16-06144JB
- Mileage 115,906 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tonneau Cover
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Power Options
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Mechanical
Four Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Convenience
Mirror Memory
Comfort
Multi-Zone A/C
Safety
Blind Spot Monitor
Additional Features
Bed Liner
FULLY EQUIPPED
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From The Humberview Group
2019 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline 1.4t 8sp at w/Tip 58,185 KM $21,695 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen 1.8T Highline DSG 6sp at w/Tip 4MOTION 13,632 KM $29,977 + tax & lic
2023 Kia Sportage LX AWD 22,006 KM $33,977 + tax & lic
Email The Humberview Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group
AutoPark Barrie
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
Call Dealer
877-243-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$29,900
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
877-243-9104
2016 Ford F-150