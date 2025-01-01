Menu
FINANCIAL REPO. BATTERY NEEDS TO BE REPLACED.

2016 Ford F-150

0 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford F-150

SUPER CAB

12635958

2016 Ford F-150

SUPER CAB

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
VIN 1FTEX1E8XGFD23372

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

FINANCIAL REPO. BATTERY NEEDS TO BE REPLACED.

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2016 Ford F-150