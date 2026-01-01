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| SOLD AS TRADED | Check out this dependable and powerful 2016 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 4x4, built to handle whatever you throw its way. Equipped with the legendary 5.0L V8, this truck delivers strong, reliable performance with impressive towing capability and that unmistakable V8 sound. The spacious SuperCrew cab offers plenty of room for family, friends, or your crew, while the XLT trim adds great features like a user-friendly infotainment system, comfortable cloth seating, and modern convenience options. With its rugged 4x4 capability, this F-150 is ready for work, play, and everything in betweenwhether youre on the job site or heading out for the weekend. Clean, capable, and built tough, this is a truck you can count on.Vehicle Sold AS-ISThe motor vehicle sold is being sold as is and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.We pay cash for cars, even if you dont buy one from us! Talk to us today!Black 2016 Ford F-150 XLT 4D SuperCrew 5.0L V8 FFV 6-Speed Automatic Electronic 4WD

2016 Ford F-150

354,757 KM

Details Description Features

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing
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2016 Ford F-150

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14016423

2016 Ford F-150

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-242-2883

Contact Seller

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
354,757KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1EFXGFD05931

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 49452AUZ
  • Mileage 354,757 KM

Vehicle Description

| SOLD AS TRADED | Check out this dependable and powerful 2016 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 4x4, built to handle whatever you throw its way. Equipped with the legendary 5.0L V8, this truck delivers strong, reliable performance with impressive towing capability and that unmistakable V8 sound. The spacious SuperCrew cab offers plenty of room for family, friends, or your crew, while the XLT trim adds great features like a user-friendly infotainment system, comfortable cloth seating, and modern convenience options. With its rugged 4x4 capability, this F-150 is ready for work, play, and everything in betweenwhether you're on the job site or heading out for the weekend. Clean, capable, and built tough, this is a truck you can count on.Vehicle Sold "AS-IS"The motor vehicle sold is being sold "as is" and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyer's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.We pay cash for cars, even if you don't buy one from us! Talk to us today!Black 2016 Ford F-150 XLT 4D SuperCrew 5.0L V8 FFV 6-Speed Automatic Electronic 4WD

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Interior

Smart Device Integration

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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705-242-XXXX

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705-242-2883

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$9,900

+ taxes & licensing>

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-242-2883

2016 Ford F-150