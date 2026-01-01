$9,900+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford F-150
2016 Ford F-150
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-242-2883
$9,900
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 49452AUZ
- Mileage 354,757 KM
Vehicle Description
| SOLD AS TRADED | Check out this dependable and powerful 2016 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 4x4, built to handle whatever you throw its way. Equipped with the legendary 5.0L V8, this truck delivers strong, reliable performance with impressive towing capability and that unmistakable V8 sound. The spacious SuperCrew cab offers plenty of room for family, friends, or your crew, while the XLT trim adds great features like a user-friendly infotainment system, comfortable cloth seating, and modern convenience options. With its rugged 4x4 capability, this F-150 is ready for work, play, and everything in betweenwhether you're on the job site or heading out for the weekend. Clean, capable, and built tough, this is a truck you can count on.Vehicle Sold "AS-IS"The motor vehicle sold is being sold "as is" and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyer's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.We pay cash for cars, even if you don't buy one from us! Talk to us today!Black 2016 Ford F-150 XLT 4D SuperCrew 5.0L V8 FFV 6-Speed Automatic Electronic 4WD
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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705-242-2883