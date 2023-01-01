$33,900+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford F-250
Super Duty SRW
Location
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
129,300KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10346022
- Stock #: 16-05878JB
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 129,300 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Alarm System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Security
Anti-Theft
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Safety
Rearview Camera
Additional Features
Bed Liner
HITCH
USB port
