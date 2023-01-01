Menu
2016 Ford F-250

129,300 KM

Details Features

$33,900

+ tax & licensing
$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2016 Ford F-250

2016 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW

2016 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

  22. 10346022
Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

129,300KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10346022
  • Stock #: 16-05878JB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 129,300 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Alarm System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Security

Anti-Theft

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Bed Liner
HITCH
USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

