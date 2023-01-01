Menu
2016 Ford F-250

104,064 KM

$43,800

+ tax & licensing
$43,800

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2016 Ford F-250

2016 Ford F-250

XLT 4x4 | DIESEL | CRUISE CONTROL

2016 Ford F-250

XLT 4x4 | DIESEL | CRUISE CONTROL

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,800

+ taxes & licensing

104,064KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9711478
  • Stock #: 16-43233JB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 16-43233JB
  • Mileage 104,064 KM

Vehicle Description

Ford sure built this one tough! A bright silver metallic F-250 has landed on our lot, coming with a big chrome grille, chrome rims and a spacious grey cloth interior that seats you and 4 other friends! Boasting a 6.2L V8, this model also features voice commands, A/C, a USB port, an auxiliary audio input, cruise control, tow hitch, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, and a CD player! Call to book your test drive today!
AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network,

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*


Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 8.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



5000 Vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Additional Features

4x4
Extended Mirrors
6 Speed Automatic

