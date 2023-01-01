Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford Taurus

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Taurus

2016 Ford Taurus

Police Inte

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Taurus

Police Inte

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 10420908
  2. 10420908
  3. 10420908
  4. 10420908
  5. 10420908
  6. 10420908
  7. 10420908
  8. 10420908
  9. 10420908
  10. 10420908
  11. 10420908
  12. 10420908
  13. 10420908
  14. 10420908
  15. 10420908
  16. 10420908
  17. 10420908
  18. 10420908
  19. 10420908
  20. 10420908
  21. 10420908
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 10420908
  • Stock #: 259124
  • VIN: 1FAHP2MK2GG112571

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GRY
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP. FORMER POLICE VEHICLE. STRUCTURAL ALTERATION.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

2008 Honda Element EX
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Versa
0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Ford Fusion SPORT
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory