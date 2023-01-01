Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford Taurus

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Taurus

2016 Ford Taurus

Police Inte

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Taurus

Police Inte

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 10425123
  2. 10425123
  3. 10425123
  4. 10425123
  5. 10425123
  6. 10425123
  7. 10425123
  8. 10425123
  9. 10425123
  10. 10425123
  11. 10425123
  12. 10425123
  13. 10425123
  14. 10425123
  15. 10425123
  16. 10425123
  17. 10425123
  18. 10425123
  19. 10425123
  20. 10425123
  21. 10425123
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 10425123
  • Stock #: 259018
  • VIN: 1FAHP2MK7GG114557

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GRY
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP. FORMER POLICE VEHICLE. STRUCTURAL ALTERATION.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

2008 Honda Element EX
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Versa
0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Ford Fusion SPORT
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory