Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford Taurus

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Taurus

2016 Ford Taurus

Police Inte

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Taurus

Police Inte

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 10533615
  2. 10533615
  3. 10533615
  4. 10533615
  5. 10533615
  6. 10533615
  7. 10533615
  8. 10533615
  9. 10533615
  10. 10533615
  11. 10533615
  12. 10533615
  13. 10533615
  14. 10533615
  15. 10533615
  16. 10533615
  17. 10533615
  18. 10533615
  19. 10533615
  20. 10533615
  21. 10533615
  22. 10533615
  23. 10533615
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 10533615
  • Stock #: 258727
  • VIN: 1FAHP2MK7GG114560

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GRY
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. FORMER POLICE INTERCEPTOR. STRUCTURAL ALTERATION - DAMAGE.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

2017 Ford Taurus Pol...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Ford Taurus Pol...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Accent GS
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory