Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2016 GMC Canyon 4WD SLE for sale in Innisfil, ON

2016 GMC Canyon

102,398 KM

Details Features

$26,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 GMC Canyon

4WD SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 GMC Canyon

4WD SLE

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

  1. 10824702
  2. 10824702
  3. 10824702
  4. 10824702
  5. 10824702
  6. 10824702
  7. 10824702
  8. 10824702
  9. 10824702
  10. 10824702
  11. 10824702
  12. 10824702
  13. 10824702
  14. 10824702
  15. 10824702
  16. 10824702
  17. 10824702
  18. 10824702
  19. 10824702
  20. 10824702
  21. 10824702
  22. 10824702
  23. 10824702
  24. 10824702
  25. 10824702
  26. 10824702
  27. 10824702
  28. 10824702
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$26,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
102,398KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 102,398 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Fog Lamps

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Humberview Group

Used 2020 Audi Q5 45 Komfort BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | QUATTRO for sale in Mississauga, ON
2020 Audi Q5 45 Komfort BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | QUATTRO 44,279 KM $32,990 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Infiniti EX37 Luxury SUNROOF | BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | AWD for sale in Mississauga, ON
2013 Infiniti EX37 Luxury SUNROOF | BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | AWD 189,735 KM $11,990 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | SUNROOF | AWD for sale in Mississauga, ON
2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | SUNROOF | AWD 13,548 KM $43,990 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

Call Dealer

877-243-XXXX

(click to show)

877-243-9104

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,500

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

Contact Seller
2016 GMC Canyon