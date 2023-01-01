$26,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 GMC Canyon
4WD SLE
2016 GMC Canyon
4WD SLE
Location
The Humberview Group
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
877-243-9104
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$26,500
+ taxes & licensing
102,398KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 102,398 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Fog Lamps
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Bed Liner
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From The Humberview Group
2020 Audi Q5 45 Komfort BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | QUATTRO 44,279 KM $32,990 + tax & lic
2013 Infiniti EX37 Luxury SUNROOF | BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | AWD 189,735 KM $11,990 + tax & lic
2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | SUNROOF | AWD 13,548 KM $43,990 + tax & lic
Email The Humberview Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group
AutoPark Barrie
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
Call Dealer
877-243-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$26,500
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
877-243-9104
2016 GMC Canyon