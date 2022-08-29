Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 GMC Sierra 2500

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

Contact Seller
2016 GMC Sierra 2500

2016 GMC Sierra 2500

Watch This Vehicle

2016 GMC Sierra 2500

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

  1. 9083830
  2. 9083830
  3. 9083830
  4. 9083830
  5. 9083830
  6. 9083830
  7. 9083830
  8. 9083830
  9. 9083830
  10. 9083830
  11. 9083830
  12. 9083830
  13. 9083830
  14. 9083830
  15. 9083830
  16. 9083830
  17. 9083830
  18. 9083830
  19. 9083830
  20. 9083830
  21. 9083830
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9083830
  • Stock #: 250927
  • VIN: 1GT12SE88GF150132

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

COMES WITH NAVIGATION.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

2013 Ford F-150 SUPE...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Equin...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

1-888-450-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-450-6224

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory