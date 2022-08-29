2016 GMC Sierra 2500

$CALL + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9083830

9083830 Stock #: 250927

250927 VIN: 1GT12SE88GF150132

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour BLK

Fuel Type Diesel

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.