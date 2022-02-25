Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Honda Civic

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

Contact Seller
2016 Honda Civic

2016 Honda Civic

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda Civic

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

  1. 8373306
  2. 8373306
  3. 8373306
  4. 8373306
  5. 8373306
  6. 8373306
  7. 8373306
  8. 8373306
  9. 8373306
  10. 8373306
  11. 8373306
  12. 8373306
  13. 8373306
  14. 8373306
  15. 8373306
  16. 8373306
  17. 8373306
  18. 8373306
  19. 8373306
  20. 8373306
  21. 8373306
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8373306
  • Stock #: 247034
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F52GH035856

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLU
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Silve...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Silve...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

1-888-450-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-450-6224

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory