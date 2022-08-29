Menu
2016 Honda CR-V

222,216 KM

Details Description Features

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2016 Honda CR-V

2016 Honda CR-V

LX | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAMERA |

2016 Honda CR-V

LX | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAMERA |

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

222,216KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9318457
  Stock #: 16-02878JB
  VIN: 2HKRM3H3XGH002878

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 16-02878JB
  • Mileage 222,216 KM

Vehicle Description

Step into a Honda to experience the best reliability money can buy! This 2016 Honda CR-V LX comes finished in a Black exterior combined with a refined interior with Black cloth seats! Under the hood is a 2.4L engine that delivers excellent fuel efficiency! Includes voice commands, heated seats, a backup camera, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, A/C, a USB port, an auxiliary audio input, cruise control, keyless entry, split-folding rear seats, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, and a CD player! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
Take a look at all our inventory at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*,

4) No Charge Job Loss Protection*.



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



The Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 21 stores, 19 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
CVT

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

