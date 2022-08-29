2016 Honda CR-V

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,900 + taxes & licensing 2 2 2 , 2 1 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9318457

9318457 Stock #: 16-02878JB

16-02878JB VIN: 2HKRM3H3XGH002878

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 16-02878JB

Mileage 222,216 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Side Air Bags Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Split Folder Rear Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.