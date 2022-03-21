$19,896+ tax & licensing
$19,896
+ taxes & licensing
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
705-797-9700
2016 Honda HR-V
2016 Honda HR-V
LX AWD | CLEAN CARFAX
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-797-9700
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,896
+ taxes & licensing
114,441KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8927848
- Stock #: 45274AU
- VIN: 3CZRU6H37GM112101
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 45274AU
- Mileage 114,441 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
LX AWD CVT 1.8L I4 SOHC 16V i-VTEC
Fully detailed, Fresh oil change, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH OUT ADVANTAGE + PRE-OWNED PROGRAM!!!, CLEAN CARFAX!!.
ADVANTAGE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*
7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired
*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls
Errors & Omissions Expected
INSGMT
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9