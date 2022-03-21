Menu
2016 Honda HR-V

114,441 KM

Details Description Features

$19,896

+ tax & licensing
$19,896

+ taxes & licensing

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-797-9700

2016 Honda HR-V

2016 Honda HR-V

LX AWD | CLEAN CARFAX

2016 Honda HR-V

LX AWD | CLEAN CARFAX

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-797-9700

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,896

+ taxes & licensing

114,441KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8927848
  • Stock #: 45274AU
  • VIN: 3CZRU6H37GM112101

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 45274AU
  • Mileage 114,441 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!





LX AWD CVT 1.8L I4 SOHC 16V i-VTEC



Fully detailed, Fresh oil change, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH OUT ADVANTAGE + PRE-OWNED PROGRAM!!!, CLEAN CARFAX!!.





ADVANTAGE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-797-9700

