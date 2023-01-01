Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Elantra

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Elantra

2016 Hyundai Elantra

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Elantra

SE

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 10435476
  2. 10435476
  3. 10435476
  4. 10435476
  5. 10435476
  6. 10435476
  7. 10435476
  8. 10435476
  9. 10435476
  10. 10435476
  11. 10435476
  12. 10435476
  13. 10435476
  14. 10435476
  15. 10435476
  16. 10435476
  17. 10435476
  18. 10435476
  19. 10435476
  20. 10435476
  21. 10435476
  22. 10435476
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 10435476
  • Stock #: 258251
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE8GH726228

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

2015 Ford Escape SE
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2002 BMW 325 i
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 GMC Sierra 1500
0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory