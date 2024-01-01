Menu
Account
Sign In
CHECK ENGINE LIGHT ON.

2016 Hyundai Elantra

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Hyundai Elantra

Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Elantra

Sport

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 10996805
  2. 10996805
  3. 10996805
  4. 10996805
  5. 10996805
  6. 10996805
  7. 10996805
  8. 10996805
  9. 10996805
  10. 10996805
  11. 10996805
  12. 10996805
  13. 10996805
  14. 10996805
  15. 10996805
  16. 10996805
  17. 10996805
  18. 10996805
  19. 10996805
  20. 10996805
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
VIN KMHDH4AE9GU572064

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

CHECK ENGINE LIGHT ON.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2017 Chrysler Pacifica for sale in Innisfil, ON
2017 Chrysler Pacifica 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Titan SV for sale in Innisfil, ON
2018 Nissan Titan SV 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe Police for sale in Innisfil, ON
2016 Chevrolet Tahoe Police 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Elantra