2016 Hyundai Elantra

80,120 KM

Details

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2016 Hyundai Elantra

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GL |HEATED SEATS | SATILITE RADIO | CD PLAYER |

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GL |HEATED SEATS | SATILITE RADIO | CD PLAYER |

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

80,120KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9337255
  • Stock #: 16-26457TM
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE1GH726457

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,120 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2016 Elantra GL is in a league of it's own! It is a compact sedan, economical, and sporty! This Elantra even comes equipped with stunningly good looks finished in a Brown exterior! Receive impressive power and efficiency from the six speed automatic transmission with a 1.8L engine that runs as smooth as butter! Includes voice commands, heated seats, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, A/C, a USB port, an auxiliary audio input, cruise control, keyless entry, SiriusXM satellite radio, split-folding rear seats, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, and a CD player! Call to book your test drive today!
AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
Take a look at all our inventory at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*,

4) No Charge Job Loss Protection*.



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



The Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 21 stores, 19 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
6 Speed Automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

