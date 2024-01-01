Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Hyundai Tucson

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Hyundai Tucson

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Tucson

Limited

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 11382581
  2. 11382581
  3. 11382581
  4. 11382581
  5. 11382581
  6. 11382581
  7. 11382581
  8. 11382581
  9. 11382581
  10. 11382581
  11. 11382581
  12. 11382581
  13. 11382581
  14. 11382581
  15. 11382581
  16. 11382581
  17. 11382581
  18. 11382581
  19. 11382581
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN KM8J3CA42GU094699

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2020 Volkswagen Passat S for sale in Innisfil, ON
2020 Volkswagen Passat S 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2007 Honda Fit for sale in Innisfil, ON
2007 Honda Fit 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Focus SE for sale in Innisfil, ON
2015 Ford Focus SE 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Tucson