2016 Hyundai Tucson

136,984 KM

$18,800

+ tax & licensing
The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

Premium 1.6 AWD | BACK UP CAMERA | BLIND SPOT MONITORING | HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS | HEATED STEERING

Premium 1.6 AWD | BACK UP CAMERA | BLIND SPOT MONITORING | HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS | HEATED STEERING

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

136,984KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9548323
  • Stock #: 16-59587JB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 136,984 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a compact SUV that is sporty and powerful ? Look no further ! This beautifully designed 2016 Hyundai Tucson is finished in a unique brown metallic with a black interior and is ready to hit the road! Includes blind-spot monitoring, voice commands, heated seats, heated outboard second row seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, a heated steering wheel, a backup camera, Bluetooth, A/C, USB ports, an auxiliary audio input, cruise control, keyless entry, SiriusXM satellite radio, split-folding rear seats, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, and a CD player! Call to book your test drive today!
AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network,

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 8.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



The Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
AWD
Dual Air Controls
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

