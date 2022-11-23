Menu
2016 Hyundai Veloster

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

2016 Hyundai Veloster

2016 Hyundai Veloster

2016 Hyundai Veloster

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

  1. 9379747
  2. 9379747
  3. 9379747
  4. 9379747
  5. 9379747
  6. 9379747
  7. 9379747
  8. 9379747
  9. 9379747
  10. 9379747
  11. 9379747
  12. 9379747
  13. 9379747
  14. 9379747
  15. 9379747
  16. 9379747
  17. 9379747
  18. 9379747
  19. 9379747
  20. 9379747
  21. 9379747
  22. 9379747
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 9379747
  Stock #: 249604
  VIN: KMHTC6AEXGU257943

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour BLU
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 3-door
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCIAL REPO. ENGINE LIGHT ON. ABS LIGHT ON. ANTI LOCK BRAKES INOPERABLE. TRACTION CONTROL LIGHT ON.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

