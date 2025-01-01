Menu
FINANCIAL REPO. MISSING GASCAP.TPMS LIGHT ON. ENGINE LIGHT ON.TRACTION CONTROL LIGHT ON. ABS LIGHT ON. ANTI-LOCK BRAKES INOPERABLE.

2016 Jeep Cherokee

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Cherokee

Sport

12414687

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Sport

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 1C4PJMAB7GW115589

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCIAL REPO. MISSING GASCAP.TPMS LIGHT ON. ENGINE LIGHT ON.TRACTION CONTROL LIGHT ON. ABS LIGHT ON. ANTI-LOCK BRAKES INOPERABLE.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
2016 Jeep Cherokee