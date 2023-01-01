Menu
2016 Jeep Patriot

62,953 KM

Details Description Features

$19,500

+ tax & licensing
$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2016 Jeep Patriot

2016 Jeep Patriot

Sport/North !! LOW KM'S !! | LEATHER | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS

2016 Jeep Patriot

Sport/North !! LOW KM'S !! | LEATHER | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

62,953KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9711466
  • Stock #: 16-88844JB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 62,953 KM

Vehicle Description

?Check-out our newly acquired 2016 Jeep Patriot 4x4 and find freedom in every adventure! This capable ride comes with a 2.4L 4cyl engine under the hood and is finished in a dark red metallic exterior combined with alloy wheels and a black leather interior, making for one sharp looking Jeep! This vehicle is in such clean condition, it looks like it just rolled off the assembly line! Includes voice commands, heated leather seats, heated mirrors, A/C, a sunroof, an auxiliary audio input, cruise control, split-folding rear seats, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, and a CD player! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network,

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*


Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 8.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



5000 Vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Roof Rails

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Sunroof

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

