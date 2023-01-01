Menu
2016 Jeep Patriot

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 9745984
  • Stock #: 254583
  • VIN: 1C4NJRAB4GD556175

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SIL
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

GLASS RECORD FOUND FOR $79.CARFAX REPORTS 2 INCIDENTS FOR $2341 & UNKNOWN AMOUNT.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

