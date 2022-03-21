2016 Jeep Renegade

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,986 + taxes & licensing 8 8 , 2 9 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8927860

8927860 Stock #: 46480AUX

46480AUX VIN: ZACCJBBT7GPC72949

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 46480AUX

Mileage 88,297 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Powertrain 6 Speed Manual Additional Features 4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.