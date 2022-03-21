Menu
2016 Jeep Renegade

88,297 KM

Details Description Features

$20,986

+ tax & licensing
$20,986

+ taxes & licensing

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-797-9700

2016 Jeep Renegade

2016 Jeep Renegade

North 75TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION | BEATSAUDIO PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM

2016 Jeep Renegade

North 75TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION | BEATSAUDIO PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-797-9700

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,986

+ taxes & licensing

88,297KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8927860
  • Stock #: 46480AUX
  • VIN: ZACCJBBT7GPC72949

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 46480AUX
  • Mileage 88,297 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!



Odometer is 16985 kilometers below market average!



Latitude 75th Anniversary Edition 4WD 9-Speed 948TE Automatic 2.4L I4 MultiAir



Fully detailed, Fresh oil change, 75th Anniversary Badge, All-Season Floor Mats, Beats Premium Audio System, Bronze Fascia Applique, Bronze Grille Surrounds, Bronze Roof Rails, Cold Weather Group, Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Jeep 75th Anniversary Package, Jeep Bronze Badging, My Sky Fixed/Removable Roof Panels, Passive Entry Keyless Go Package, Passive Entry/Keyless Go, Quick Order Package 27F 75th Anniversary, Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers, Tangerine Interior Accents, Vinyl Door Trim Panel, Wheels: 18" x 7.0" Bronze Painted Aluminum, Windshield Wiper De-Icer.





ADVANTAGE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
6 Speed Manual
4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

