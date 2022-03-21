$20,986+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
705-797-9700
2016 Jeep Renegade
North 75TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION | BEATSAUDIO PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8927860
- Stock #: 46480AUX
- VIN: ZACCJBBT7GPC72949
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 88,297 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
Odometer is 16985 kilometers below market average!
Latitude 75th Anniversary Edition 4WD 9-Speed 948TE Automatic 2.4L I4 MultiAir
Fully detailed, Fresh oil change, 75th Anniversary Badge, All-Season Floor Mats, Beats Premium Audio System, Bronze Fascia Applique, Bronze Grille Surrounds, Bronze Roof Rails, Cold Weather Group, Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Jeep 75th Anniversary Package, Jeep Bronze Badging, My Sky Fixed/Removable Roof Panels, Passive Entry Keyless Go Package, Passive Entry/Keyless Go, Quick Order Package 27F 75th Anniversary, Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers, Tangerine Interior Accents, Vinyl Door Trim Panel, Wheels: 18" x 7.0" Bronze Painted Aluminum, Windshield Wiper De-Icer.
ADVANTAGE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*
7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired
*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls
Errors & Omissions Expected
INSGMT
Vehicle Features
