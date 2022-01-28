$36,616+ tax & licensing
$36,616
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Jeep Wrangler
2016 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara LOCAL TRADE | CLEAN CAR FAX
Location
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
143,318KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8249685
- Stock #: 45798AU
- VIN: 1C4BJWEGXGL315878
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 143,318 KM
Vehicle Description
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
Recent Arrival!
Unlimited Sahara 4WD 5-Speed Automatic Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT
Fully detailed, Fresh oil change.
Reviews:
* Owners typically rave about the Wrangler's toughness, capability, heavy-duty feel, and go-anywhere-anytime attitude. The unique looks and quirky drive are part of the Wrangler's charm for many drivers, and the availability of plenty of high-grade feature content drew many shoppers in. Notably, the new-for-2012 V6 engine is a smooth and punchy performer with power to spare, and should turn in notably improved fuel efficiency for drivers upgrading from pre-Pentastar Wranglers. Source: autoTRADER.ca
ADVANTAGE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
Finance Rates from 3.99% up to 96 months O.A.C
7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls
Errors & Omissions Expected
INSGMT
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
5 Speed Automatic
