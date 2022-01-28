2016 Jeep Wrangler

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,616 + taxes & licensing 1 4 3 , 3 1 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8249685

8249685 Stock #: 45798AU

45798AU VIN: 1C4BJWEGXGL315878

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 143,318 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 4x4 5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.