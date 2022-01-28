Menu
2016 Jeep Wrangler

143,318 KM

Details

$36,616

+ tax & licensing
$36,616

+ taxes & licensing

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-797-9700

2016 Jeep Wrangler

2016 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara LOCAL TRADE | CLEAN CAR FAX

2016 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara LOCAL TRADE | CLEAN CAR FAX

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-797-9700

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,616

+ taxes & licensing

143,318KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8249685
  • Stock #: 45798AU
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEGXGL315878

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 143,318 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada One Owner

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


Recent Arrival!


Unlimited Sahara 4WD 5-Speed Automatic Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT

Fully detailed, Fresh oil change.


Reviews:
* Owners typically rave about the Wrangler's toughness, capability, heavy-duty feel, and go-anywhere-anytime attitude. The unique looks and quirky drive are part of the Wrangler's charm for many drivers, and the availability of plenty of high-grade feature content drew many shoppers in. Notably, the new-for-2012 V6 engine is a smooth and punchy performer with power to spare, and should turn in notably improved fuel efficiency for drivers upgrading from pre-Pentastar Wranglers. Source: autoTRADER.ca


ADVANTAGE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

Finance Rates from 3.99% up to 96 months O.A.C

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

