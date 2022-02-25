$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Wrangler
Sahara
Location
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Used
- Listing ID: 8433975
- Stock #: 247233
- VIN: 1C4AJWBG7GL219707
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
REMOVABLE HARD TOP.MASTER CAUTION LIGHT.COMES WITH NAV.
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Convertible
