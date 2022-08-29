Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Jeep Wrangler

115,594 KM

Details Description Features

$27,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Wrangler

2016 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara |***4X4*** | MANUAL | HEATED SEATS |

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara |***4X4*** | MANUAL | HEATED SEATS |

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

  1. 9209563
  2. 9209563
  3. 9209563
  4. 9209563
  5. 9209563
  6. 9209563
  7. 9209563
  8. 9209563
  9. 9209563
  10. 9209563
  11. 9209563
  12. 9209563
  13. 9209563
  14. 9209563
  15. 9209563
  16. 9209563
  17. 9209563
  18. 9209563
  19. 9209563
  20. 9209563
  21. 9209563
  22. 9209563
  23. 9209563
  24. 9209563
  25. 9209563
  26. 9209563
  27. 9209563
  28. 9209563
  29. 9209563
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

115,594KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9209563
  • Stock #: 16-89651JB
  • VIN: 1C4AJWBG8GL189651

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 115,594 KM

Vehicle Description

Explore the Outdoors in this 2016 Wrangler Sahara finished in a Black exterior and alloy wheels! The interior is thoughtfully designed and includes super comfortable black cloth seats! Stay planted to any road with Jeep's intuitive 4X4 system! Includes voice commands, heated seats, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, A/C, USB ports, an auxiliary audio input, cruise control, keyless entry, SiriusXM satellite radio, tow hitch, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, and a CD player! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
Take a look at all our inventory at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*,

4) No Charge Job Loss Protection*.



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



The Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 21 stores, 19 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Heated Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
6 Speed Manual
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
4x4
Removabe Roof Panels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2018 Kia Optima LX |...
 98,319 KM
$18,800 + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Jett...
 58,382 KM
$19,500 + tax & lic
2014 BMW 320 i xDriv...
 70,394 KM
$20,900 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

Call Dealer

877-243-XXXX

(click to show)

877-243-9104

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory