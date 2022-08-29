$24,900+ tax & licensing
$24,900
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Jeep Wrangler
2016 Jeep Wrangler
Sport |***4X4*** | MANUAL | REMOVABLE ROOF PANELS |
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
102,045KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9271621
- Stock #: 16-95234T
- VIN: 1C4AJWAG5GL295234
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 102,045 KM
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Power Locks
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
6 Speed Manual
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
4x4
Removabe Roof Panels
