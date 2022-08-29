Menu
2016 Jeep Wrangler

102,045 KM

Details Description Features

$24,900

+ tax & licensing
$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2016 Jeep Wrangler

2016 Jeep Wrangler

Sport |***4X4*** | MANUAL | REMOVABLE ROOF PANELS |

2016 Jeep Wrangler

Sport |***4X4*** | MANUAL | REMOVABLE ROOF PANELS |

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

102,045KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9271621
  • Stock #: 16-95234T
  • VIN: 1C4AJWAG5GL295234

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 102,045 KM

Vehicle Description

Explore the Outdoors in this 2016 Wrangler Sahara finished in a Blue exterior and Black alloy wheels! The interior is thoughtfully designed and includes super comfortable black cloth seats! Stay planted to any road with Jeep's intuitive 4X4 system! Includes voice commands, Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C, cruise control, SiriusXM satellite radio, power locks, and a CD player! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
Take a look at all our inventory at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*,

4) No Charge Job Loss Protection*.



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



The Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Power Locks
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
6 Speed Manual
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
4x4
Removabe Roof Panels

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

