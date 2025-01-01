$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Kia Soul EV
+
2016 Kia Soul EV
+
Location
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
866-229-2253
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
VIN KNDJX3AE5G7011136
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHT
- Fuel Type Electric
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 281543
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
4X TIRES ON RIMS.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Leather Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From North Toronto Auction
2008 Suzuki SX4 Convenience 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2013 Mazda MAZDA3 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2015 Honda Civic LX 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email North Toronto Auction
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
866-229-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
North Toronto Auction
866-229-2253
2016 Kia Soul EV