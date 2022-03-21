Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Mazda CX-5

90,421 KM

Details Description Features

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

Contact Seller
2016 Mazda CX-5

2016 Mazda CX-5

GT | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAMERA |

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mazda CX-5

GT | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAMERA |

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

  1. 8971318
  2. 8971318
  3. 8971318
  4. 8971318
  5. 8971318
  6. 8971318
  7. 8971318
  8. 8971318
  9. 8971318
  10. 8971318
  11. 8971318
  12. 8971318
  13. 8971318
  14. 8971318
  15. 8971318
  16. 8971318
  17. 8971318
  18. 8971318
  19. 8971318
  20. 8971318
  21. 8971318
  22. 8971318
  23. 8971318
  24. 8971318
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

90,421KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8971318
  • Stock #: 16-81793JB
  • VIN: JM3KE4DYXG0881793

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 90,421 KM

Vehicle Description

Drive in style with this 2016 Mazda CX-5 GT finished in Black with a beautifully crafted black leather interior! Fuel efficiency or performance? The CX-5 has both! With the Skyactiv technology CX-5 offers a fuel economy of 7.9L/100Km on highway and the 2.5L AWD engine offers exceptional handling and power! The CX-5 is a fun-to-drive performer thats a quick study in agile handling and exhilarating driving! With steering-wheel-mounted cruise and audio controls, Push Button Start and remote keyless entry make any road trip an engaging proposition ! Now entertain communicate or navigate with Radio, Bluetooth and navigation on this CX-5 !Includes blind-spot monitoring, voice commands, heated leather seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, a backup camera, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, A/C, a sunroof, remote start, a USB port, an auxiliary audio input, cruise control, push-button start, SiriusXM satellite radio, split-folding rear seats, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, and a CD player! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
Take a look at all our inventory at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*,

4) No Charge Job Loss Protection*.



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



he Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 21 stores, 19 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]



Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Sunroof
AWD
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2020 Honda Accord To...
 57,450 KM
$39,966 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Corolla LE
 63,830 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Tundra
36,820 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

Call Dealer

877-243-XXXX

(click to show)

877-243-9104

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory